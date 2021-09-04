Scotland Fisherman Caught Rare Blue Lobster, Says 'would Be A Shame To Put It In A Pot'

Ricky Greenhowe, a Scottish man, who has been fishing since he was a teenager, has witnessed something rarest of the rare while diving deep into the ocean on Thursday morning. Greenhowe said he could not believe that he caught a rare blue lobster, the chances of which are said to be two-million-to-one. According to the traditional beliefs, the 47-year-old fisherman said it is a sign of good luck and prefer not to eat it. According to media reports, the special crab is coloured differently because of a genetic abnormality. The report said the abnormality causes them to produce more of a certain protein than others. According to the fisherman, a normal marine crustacean size - about 1.5kg (3.3lbs) and costs around £25.

'It would be shameful to enjoy the rarest animal in the dinner', says fisherman

While speaking to a Scotland based news outlet, Greenhowe said he would love to place the rarest creature in an aquarium rather than having a delicious supper. "It’s not about the money. It must continue its life,” said the 47-year-old fisherman and added he would call Macduff Aquarium if they want to adopt the rarest of the rare creature else 'he would put him back'. Also, he added it would be shameful to enjoy the rarest animal in the dinner. It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time when such a creature was captured by fishermen in the area. Earlier in April, a UK fisherman caught a rare creature from the coast of Cornwall. However, the fisherman put the rarest creature back into the sea as it was ‘too small to bring into land’.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)