Scotland Okays Pilot Project To Test 4 Day Work Week To Enhance Well Being

Earlier this year, Japan announced guidelines urging employers to initiate a four day work week instead of the usual five days. Now, joining the league, Scotland has announced that it would try a four day work week, but without any loss of pay. Notably, Japan is not the only country to try fewer workdays. Previously, New Zealand and Iceland also implemented the policy along with Spain, which restricted it to certain sectors.

Speaking to The Times, a spokesperson for the Scottish government said that the pandemic had enhanced support for more flexible work practices including a four day work week. Furthermore, he said that lesser workdays could not only enhance “well being” but also aid sustenance of more and better jobs. He said that the administration could soon roll out a ‘pilot project’ for the same.

According to the lawmaker, the £10 million pilot could help companies explore the costs and benefits of a four day work week. “The pilot will allow us to develop a better understanding of the implications of a broader shift to a shorter working week across the economy,” he said. It is worth mentioning that the Institute of Public Policy Research, a think tank, has called for the timeframe of the pilot project to increase. Citing its recently conducted research, the Think Tank disclosed that 80 per cent of Scottish residents thought that cutting down on workdays would ‘benefit their wellbeing.’

4 day work week in India?

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will soon come up with four new labour codes. Earlier in February, it was reported that the government also proposed a 'four-day work week' while capping working hours to a limit of 48 hours per week. Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra said that this proposal is still under consideration as many trade unions have objected the current 12-hour shifts and 3 days paid leave format for its employees.

In an official statement to the media, Chandra said, "See, there will be a maximum of 48 hours of work in a week. If someone works for 8 hours a day, then there will be 6 working days per week. If a company opts for 12-hour working per day for its employees, it means four-day working and three holidays". [Sic.] Chandra further added, discussions have been held with all concerned in this regard. He informed that the ministry would soon be in a position to implement the four new codes. These include salary/wage codes, codes on industrial relations, workplace safety, codes on health and workplace conditions (OSH) and social security codes.

Representative Image: Unsplash

