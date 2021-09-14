Scotland: Sturgeon Says UK Will Use Brexit To Argue Against Independence Calls

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reiterated her pledge to hold another legal referendum on independence from Britain by the end of 2023 but only after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. Addressing the Scottish National Party's online conference, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed hope that the United Kingdom and Scottish governments can agree to the Scottish independence agreement "in the spirit of co-operation".

"That is the choice we intend to offer the Scottish people in a legal referendum within this term of Parliament – Covid permitting, by the end of 2023", said Sturgeon in her address.

In her speech, Nicola Sturgeon said that the Scottish and UK governments can reach an agreement to allow the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland to be heard and respected, but added that Westminster will use the damage inflicted by Brexit to argue that Scottish independence is unworkable. The Scottish first minister said that the United Kingdom will make "us (Scotland) poorer and will say we can’t afford to be independent". Sturgeon alleged that the UK will cut "our trade with the EU" and then argue that Scotland is dependent on the rest of the UK. She stressed that the UK will make the working population fall and then argue that the country was ageing too fast.

Addressing the Scottish National Party’s online conference, Sturgeon said that Westminster wants them to believe that they are "powerless in the face of the disastrous decisions they have taken for us and the damage those decisions is doing". The Scotland minister said the evidence from other countries of Scotland’s size showed that independence worked. She argued that neighbours in northwest Europe were wealthier than the UK and more equal, with lower levels of poverty, higher productivity and stronger public finances. She further stated that it worked for countries like Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Norway, Finland etc. Separately, Sturgeon urged the people to continue following COVID protocols, such as wearing face masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing and advised all to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves against coronavirus.

