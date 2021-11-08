Setback For Boris Johnson Govt As MPs To Debate Standards Reform After Paterson Row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ministers of his cabinet have faced backlash after they tried to break the Commons disciplinary process. The Boris Johnson administration tried to stop the 30-day suspension imposed on Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of paid advocacy on behalf of two companies, reported Sputnik. The 30-day suspension was imposed by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner on Owen Paterson. Now, the members of Parliament of the UK are scheduled to have an emergency debate on the House of Commons standards system on Monday, 8 November.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain filed an application for the emergency debate on "the consequences of the decision of the House on 3 November relating to standards," the UK Parliament said. Her application was approved and the debate has been scheduled for Monday, 8 November. On 3 November, the House debated a motion to approve a report from the Committee on Standards relating to the conduct of Owen Paterson and to suspend him from the service of the House for 30 sitting days.

Wendy Chamberlain has said that they need to ensure that people who want to rip up Parliament's anti-sleaze rules should not be capable of doing so. Chamberlain further stated that last week's events were an example of "cronyism and corruption", COVID-19 situation and the UK Prime Minister's holiday being sponsored by his "wealthy donor friends", reported Sputnik. Furthermore, she highlighted that the UK government have denied investigating accusations of sleaze and failed to declare meetings and donations.

Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson had been suspended for 30-sitting days as he was found to have repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies, which paid him more than £100,000 annually, reported Sputnik. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards suggested the ban approved by a group of cross-party MPs on the standards committee. However, Boris Johnson government chose to back an amendment that suspends the punishment and created a new standards body constituting the Tory majority. As per the Sputnik report, as the government backing of the amendment triggered criticism, the Johnson-led administration took a U-turn and suspended the proposed reforms. After the UK government indicated that Paterson needed to face a fresh vote on a 30-day suspension, he announced his resignation as the MP for North Shropshire on 4 November.

