'Smuggling Gangs' In Germany Planning Channel Crossings To UK Amid Migrant Crisis: Reports

Germany has become a key location for migrants in crossing over to Britain as organized crime groups have been using places in the country to plan and attempt the crossing of migrants into the United Kingdom, the Daily Mail reported citing a source. Last week, more than 1,000 people travelled through the English Channel in small boats to reach the UK from France, reported AP. The British authorities termed the surge in the number of migrant crossings in a single day as “unacceptable.”

A UK government source also has claimed that Germany has become the key location for “criminal trafficking gangs” in Europe. Furthermore, the German sites have also become a place for the criminal supply chain that includes boats, life jackets and other equipment which are required for Channel crossings.

UK PM Johnson orders White Hall review into migrants crossing

As per the report by Daily Mail, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a Whitehall review into the migrants crossing Channel. Johnson is reportedly “exasperated” as his government is unable to control the number of boats that are making their way into the United Kingdom territory. Boris Johnson stated that he wants his administration to ramp up its efforts in resolving the issue. The UK government has made the former Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, in charge of the review, The Daily Mail reported citing The Times report.

Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel criticised the European Union’s open border policies that resulted in migrants having free movement across the continent. On Monday, 15 November, Britain Home Secretary Priti Patel met French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. During the meeting, the UK and French authorities agreed to ramp up their efforts in their determination “to prevent 100% of crossings” over the Channel, according to the joint statement released by the UK government. According to the Home Office, Patel and Darmanin agreed to increase operational coordination and also acknowledged that more has to be done to prevent dangerous crossings. Furthermore, both sides committed to reinforcing "intelligence sharing and police cooperation."

