As the world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a spider was spotted on top of a letter placed on the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. People watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral also noticed the spider during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The tiny creature was seen crawling across a piece of card placed on the Queen's coffin alongside the crown and a floral display.

Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the spider as it crawled on the letter placed atop the Queen's coffin. The tiny creature was seen when the Queen's coffin was brought into Westminster Abbey during the ceremony. While sharing a video of a spider crawling on the card, a user wrote, "All hail to our Queen spider." Another netizen wrote, "God save the Royal Spider." A third user while sharing the clip wrote, "The most famous and luckiest spider in the world right now." Check out some user reactions:

#queensfuneral #royalspider #coffinspider



Did anyone else notice the spider on the note on top of her majesty's flowers when the bearers brought her through the middle of the Abbey? It only appears for like a second but I saw it clear as day. — RevelationKnight (@revel_knight) September 19, 2022

The 'Royal Spider' on the Queen's coffin...



Some believe that seeing animals at a funeral is a sign your loved one is saying one last goodbye



Elizabeth the spider ❤️



Thought she would have chose a butterfly lol



#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/0N9vAK70WQ — Gary with one r (@garyhayles85) September 19, 2022

Did anyone else see the royal spider on the royal bouquet . Unbelievable — Grace (@Kim216gm) September 19, 2022

card spider gets a royal procession pic.twitter.com/aFrySEN7F5 — hayley ❀ (@moonminii) September 19, 2022

bro there’s a spider running across the card on the queen’s coffin 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/VHRmk4pGNd — elly 🏛🏹 (@returningsoul) September 19, 2022

That would be the Royal Spider in Chief🕷 🇬🇧 — 💧Jill Walker 🐨 (@123jillwalker) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Notably, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at 1100 hours BST (3:30 pm IST). World leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla along with other royal members attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey. The funeral was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte at Westminster Abbey. People gathered outside Westminster Abbey were seen looking solemn and wiping tears as they watched the Queen's funeral.

The Queen's coffin is now being taken to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest along with her late husband Prince Philip, Sky News reported. A Committal Service for the Queen will take place at 4 pm (local time) (IST) in St George’s Chapel. Around 800 guests are expected to attend a committee service for the Queen. Earlier, King Charles in a statement expressed gratitude to people who supported their family in the time of grief. King Charles said, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”



- His Majesty The King



➡️ https://t.co/IWS8bdYBMe pic.twitter.com/oXVjmSfRyn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

