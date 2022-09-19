St George's Chapel, Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place; All You Should Know

The royal family members will conduct their last ceremonial service on Monday before the UK Queen’s burial at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel, at her beloved Windsor Castle where she had spent most of her final years before her passing. According to the St. George's Chapel website, the chapel is “a place of worship for The Queen and the Royal Family as well as a church serving the local community.” It was built by monarchs, moulded by the Royal Family history, and is the symbol for both grand occasions and private family gatherings.

St George's Chapel has also played a significant role in the Queen’s life. She had attended the annual ceremony of thanksgiving on Garter Day most years after being installed as "a member of the Order of the Garter" by her father King George VI in the year 1948. The Queen had visited St. George's on various occasions, including numerous Christmas Day as well as Easter Day services. She offered the Royal Maundy to people from all across the United Kingdom in the Chapel every year except five occasions during her reign.

Queen will be laid in the King George VI Memorial Chapel

Further, following the memorial service, the Queen will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, a wing of St. George's Chapel. As per the website, St. George's Chapel contains the graves of ten former sovereigns. Five of them, including Queen Elizabeth II's father, the late King George VI, are buried in tombs inside the Chapel, while the other five are placed in two burial vaults located under the choir.

Additionally, Prince Philip's coffin which is located inside the Royal Vault will be transferred to the memorial chapel so that the couple can rest together.

The history behind the Chapel

King Edward IV started building the Chapel in the year 1475, and Henry VIII finished it in 1528. This Chapel is considered to be one of the best representations of "Perpendicular Gothic" architecture that the nation may have seen. As per the website, the Chapel of the Order of the Garter is located in St. George's. The Queen and the other Knights and Ladies of the Order, which includes other members of the Royal Family, often attend a special service in June. The intricately carved Knights and Ladies of the Garter stalls, which were built between 1478 and 1495, are located on each side of the choir. The helmets, crests, and flags of the current Knights and Ladies are displayed above the booths.

The sword of Edward III, who ruled England from Windsor Castle in the fourteenth century and declared St. George to be the Royal Family's protector, is housed at St. George's Chapel, as per a Sky News report.

This historic Chapel has also witnessed several royal occasions which include the "confirmation of the Duke of Cambridge in 1997". Besides Prince Philip's burial, the Chapel has seen the weddings of Queen's three grandchildren, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie.

(Image: Pixabay)