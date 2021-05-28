Stephen Hawking's Wheelchairs, Research Papers And Office To Be Preserved In UK

Stephen Hawking’s scientific papers and personal possessions are to be preserved for the nation and future generations. Objects such as childhood letters, scripts from his television appearances and ground-breaking research into black holes will be kept at Cambridge University in a 10,000-page archive. Furthermore, his office will also be reconstructed in the Science museum next year and selected highlights will be displayed for the world to see. Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, when he was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge.

Hawking’s papers and a wide range of personal items have been acquired by Cambridge University and a UK museum group. Under the agreement between the Cambridge University Library, the Science Museum Group and the UK government, all contents of the world-renowned scientist’s office and archive will be preserved for future generations to witness his legacy. As per the report, the $5.9 million deal implies that 10,000 pages of Hawking’s scientific papers and other documents will remain in the university.

‘Our father would really be pleased’

Hawking’s son, Tim, as per BBC said that their entire family is delighted that his work and memories would be safeguarded for times to come. He told the media publication that “Our father would be really pleased.” He further added, “It was really important during his lifetime that science be opened up to the widest possible number of people and be democratized and not be the preserve of the elite few."

Jessica Gardner, Cambridge University Librarian said, “The archive allows us to step inside Stephen’s mind and to travel with him around the cosmos to, as he said, ‘better understand our place in the universe’. It gives extraordinary insight into the evolution of Stephen’s scientific life, from childhood to research student, from disability activist to ground-breaking, world-renowned scientist. I am so grateful that the Hawking family and the AIL scheme have entrusted us with this precious archive.”

The objects include his wheelchairs, speech synthesisers, and personal memorabilia including his entire Cambridge office that will be housed at London’s Science Museum and selected highlights will go on display next year. The Cambridge archive includes his documents as old as 1944 to 2008 that has his academic papers and scripts of his appearances such as in “The Simpsons.” These will be safely placed alongside papers of other renowned personalities such as Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Letter to Stephen Hawkins (sic), by former First Lady Hillary Clinton (Credits: cam.ac.uk)

A letter written by the young Stephen Hawking to his father (credits: cam.ac.uk)

An extract from one of The Simpsons scripts, with Professor Hawking's lines highlighted. (Credit: 20th Century Fox/ cam.ac.uk)

IMAGE: AP