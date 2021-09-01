Stingray Photobombs Baby's Photo, Shows Same Expression As Child In The Viral Pic, See

When a mother of two, 41-year-old Wendy Armstrong shot a photo of her daughter at the local aquarium, a stingray also showed up in the picture, mimicking the little girl's look. Wendy visits the Lake District Coast Aquarium on a regular basis with her daughters Aurora and Daisy, according to Fox News, citing SWNS. Wendy noted that a stingray was taking a special interest in Daisy, who was six months old during one of her visits, and that they were both had the same sad expression. Daisy is a serious baby, according to Wendy and her 45-year-old husband Mike Armstrong. The exact date and time of the picture is unknown.

Just Because - Mom’s Zoo Photo is Adorably Photobombed by a Stingray With a Remarkable Resemblance to Her Daughter😃https://t.co/O3UcZYypD3 pic.twitter.com/3gzof0vt1K — MainStreetDB (@MainStreetDB) August 28, 2021

The picture is Wendy's favourite of her daughter

Wendy spoke to SWNS, and said that it is definitely 'up there' as one of the favourite images of her kids. She further stated that when she took the picture she had her phone out, and when she noticed they were both had the same sad face, she burst out laughing and snapped a picture. According to Wendy, Daisy never used to smile that much when she was that age, which worried them a little, but she is a lot happier now.

Stingrays are cartilaginous fish

Stingrays are cartilaginous fish, that are related to sharks. There are around 220 stingray species, which are divided into 10 families and 29 genera. Stingray species are becoming increasingly threatened or vulnerable to extinction, especially as a result of unrestricted fishing. The IUCN has classified 45 species as fragile or endangered as of 2013. Because the status of some additional species is unknown, they are classified as data deficient. Stingrays can be found in tropical and subtropical coastal seas all around the world. Some species, such as Dasyatis, live in temperate oceans, while others, like Plesiobatis daviesi, live in the deep ocean.

Image- @MainStreetDB/Twitter