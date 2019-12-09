Storm Atiyah Leads To Flight Cancellations In England, Ireland

A powerful storm Atiyah has struck Wales, southwest England, and Ireland which sparked cancellations and diversions of several flights and resulted in causing power outages in several areas. It has resulted in gusts of winds up to 79 mph which was recorded at 7 pm on December 7 in Roche's Point, Co Cork, according to the meteorological department of Ireland. It has resulted in the disruption of more than a dozen flights at Cork Airport. Some of them were cancelled and diverted to Dublin and Shannon Airport.

Storm Atiyah video clip is filmed by the Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry, there is powerful wind force coming from the ocean which is bringing the water onto pavements and road, video was filmed at 17:56 and there was no signs of road flooding.#StormAtiyah @rtenews @rte @irishexaminer pic.twitter.com/nwvqnUW7LZ — Karlis Dzjamko (@KDzjamko14) December 8, 2019

Electricity snapped, flights cancelled

A round trip from Shannon to Heathrow airport was also cancelled due to the poor weather. According to the reports, electricity was snapped in southern Ireland, parts of Wales and southwest England. Western Power Distribution said that at least 115 houses are facing power blackouts. About 5,500 customers were cut off from power as the storm intensified on Sunday. National Rail had imposed overnight speed restrictions in southwest England and South Wales. They have warned the passengers to expect delays. The Irish rail had also imposed speed restrictions around the Cork region.

Strong winds caused by #StormAtiyah may keep you up tonight with gusts in excess of 70 mph likely around exposed parts of the southwest pic.twitter.com/gIAaiweVD5 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2019

A warning was also issued in Co Kerry for three hours between 4 pm and 7 pm on Sunday evening and the rest of Ireland was warned with orange and yellow alerts. Kerry County Council said that they have deployed rescue teams to take actions to reports of fallen trees. According to the Met Office, temporary could be damaged in the worst-affected areas as strong gusts of wind prevailing speed up to 70mph are expected overnight. The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts in the South West of England.

