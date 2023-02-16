Storm Otto: First Named Storm Of The Year To Hit UK With 75mph Gusts Of Winds And Rain

Parts of the UK could be hit by strong 75mph gusts of winds as Storm Otto is likely to arrive in the early hours of Friday, UK's Met Office warned in an advisory. "A low-pressure system which will bring high winds and rain to parts of the UK has been named Storm Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI)," the official statement by the UK government's weather service noted. Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK. Heavy downpours and cloudy weather is expected across the country.

"Sunday will see some clearer spells for a time early on, albeit with showers possible in northwestern areas, before some more persistent rain looks to build in from the north late on Sunday," Met Office stressed in a statement carrying a storm advisory for the Britons.

Large waves expected in North Sea coast

The storm, said the Met Office, is predicted to affect the northeastern coast of England and most of Scotland, and heavy rainfall is expected across the regions of impact. The Met Office also activated warnings that there is the likelihood of large waves, especially on North Sea coasts, as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure. It advised the Britons to exercise safety measures to minimize the damage or loss of lives from the potential disaster. “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the northeast of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops," said UK's Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page in a statement.

There is a "chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up. There are associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50 mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland," added the Met Office's metrologist Page.

While the winds and rains are expected to ravage parts of the UK, Denmark is expected to be hit by more severe weather conditions and speeding winds that will batter the coastal areas. Last year, in February, the UK was hit with storm Franklin just days after storm Eunice killed at least three people. The storm caused "severe disruption" and flash flooding across northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and wales.