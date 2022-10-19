Suella Braverman Resigns As UK Home Secretary

Last Updated:

Indian-origin Suella Braverman has resigned as UK Home Secretary, according to reports emerging from her office in London on Wednesday.

Braverman, the daughter of a Goan-origin father and Tamil-origin mother, was only appointed Home Secretary 43 days ago when British Prime Minister Liz Truss took charge at 10 Downing Street.

Her exit followed a face-to-face meeting with Truss earlier on Wednesday and is not believed to be the result of disagreement over government policy.

It comes soon after the sacking of Krasinski Kwarteng as chancellor last Friday and the axing of the majority of the government's mini-budget on Monday by his successor, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The move is expected to further shake up Truss’ embattled leadership. 

