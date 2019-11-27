Ten Suspected Migrants Including Pregnant Woman, Two Kids Found In England

Ten suspected migrants were reportedly found from a lorry in the Cambridgeshire county, Eastern England on November 26 after a police interception. The police officials further arrested two people out of which one person was reportedly detained on suspicion of facilitating unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearm offences. According to international media reports, the passengers were taken to a hospital and believed to have no serious injuries. The nationality of the suspected migrants is, however, still not known.

"Police were called just after 14:20 pm (local time) today to reports of concerns for ten people travelling westbound in a lorry on the A14. Officers stopped the vehicle at the Shell garage in Godmanchester," the police said in a statement.

Migrants found in refrigerated containers

In another recent incident, approximately 25 migrants were found in a refrigerated container aboard a ferry in the Netherlands that was scheduled to sail to Britain. The boat which was a cargo ferry is run by DFDS Seaways line, a Danish shipping company that operates passenger and freight services across northern Europe. In a statement, they claimed that the migrants had come on board on a lorry trailer. The Rotterdam region emergency services said that after the migrants were discovered, the ferry returned to the harbour and the migrants were given medical assistance. Two of the migrants were transported to a hospital for extra medical care. The remaining 23 were handed over to the police officials.

The case also comes after 39 dead bodies were found in the back of the lorry in Essex last month. On November 8, the UK police confirmed that the 39 dead bodies were all Vietnamese nationals. The Essex police said that the families of the victims have also been informed. The Vietnamese police have reportedly arrested eight people in relation to the case of frozen bodies found in the lorry. The senior officer in charge of the investigation, Tim Smith also said it is an important step in the inquiry which enables both the UK police and the Vietnamese police to work together and support the families of the victims. The police authorities had said earlier this week that the victims might be Vietnamese after presuming that they were Chinese.

(With ANI inputs)

