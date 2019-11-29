The Debate
This UK Police Horse Refuses To Start Duty Without Having His Cup Of Tea, And Yours Too

UK News

A video of a police horse by the name of Jake in the United Kingdom who refuses to start his duty without having a cup of tea

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

A video of a police horse in the United Kingdom who refuses to start his duty without having a cup of tea has gone viral. The horse goes by the name of Jake and is working as a police horse at the Merseyside Police Mounted Section in Liverpool, and apparently faces difficulty in starting his day unless and until he has a mug filled with Tea.

Refuses to work without having a cup of tea

Sharing the video, the police department said that Jake does not get out of bed until he is presented with a warm cup of tea. They further added that once he is done having his cup of tea, Jake is all set for duty.

'Everyone knows Jake's tea preferences'

While talking to a local media outlet Jake's trainer Lindsey Gaven said that the horse liked his tea with skimmed milk, 2 spoons of sugar and a little bit of cold water so that the tea is not boiling hot. Gaven further added that after having spent 15 years with the department, everyone is aware of Jake's tea preferences. She also said that Jake is not picky when someone adds one spoon of sugar but gets really happy when someone adds two spoons.

Gaven also said that Jake is a horse with a lot of character and said that Jake was a naughty horse who had mischievously sipped tea from her cup one day and since then he has been having tea in his stable. Now, he is included in a tea round with his human colleagues.

She also said that whenever someone is at the side of the stable and if Jake sees that person with a cup of tea, he is bound to trot over, try and sip tea from the cup.

Having served as a police horse for 20 years, Jake will be retiring in the year 2020 is expected to keep getting his sugary cup of tea before his retirement.

(With inputs from agencies)

