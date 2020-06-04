Thousands Gather At London's Hyde Park To Protest Against George Floyd's Death Amid COVID

Brtish presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday shared an image of George Floyd protests from Hyde Park in London, remarking that while he 'supports' the peaceful protests, the total absence of social distancing is 'insane.' In the image shared by Morgan, thousands of protestors can be seen packed shoulder-to-shoulder in Hyde Park, protesting against the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US. It is important to understand the UK has been slowly recovering from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic that had gripped the nation. The UK is among the countries worst-hit by the virus with 39,452 deaths from 279,392 cases, as per the to data released by the Johns Hopkins University.

I fully support the peaceful #GeorgeFloyd protest in Hyde Park right now.

But the total absence of any social distancing by the 1000s of people protesting is insane. pic.twitter.com/lP5vR9m4LH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2020

George Floyd protests which started in Minneapolis, have spread like wildfire not only across the US but also across the continent to Britain. A day before the Hyde Park gathering, hundreds had gathered in Trafalgar Square with banners and signs to chant Floyd's name. The crowd in London had then set off on a march past the Houses of Parliament.

In the latest development, prosecutors on Thursday charged the Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with "second-degree murder" and for the first time levelled charges against three other officers present at the site issuing warrants for their arrests.

“I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The complaints against the other officers accuse them of aiding and abetting Chauvin's actions and of manslaughter.

Widely seen bystander video showing Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck on May 25 had sparked protests nationwide and around the world against police brutality and discrimination. Thousands of protesters across the United States have been arrested, in view of the increasingly violent protests which have spread to over 30 cities across the US. A number of cities have seen heavy-handed riot tactics include looting, arson and burning leading to violent clashes between the police officers and demonstrators. Several major US cities have also called in the National Guard to reign in control of the situation.

