Thousands Protest In London, Glasgow & Cardiff Against UK Govt's Illegal Migration Bill

Protests were held against the United Kingdom government's illegal migration bill in several cities on Saturday, with organisers claiming that thousands participated, reported The Guardian. The demonstrations, organised by Stand Up To Racism and the Scottish Trades Union Congress, took place in London, Glasgow, and Cardiff.

Protesters carried banners and signs with messages such as "no human is illegal" as they marched towards Downing Street in London. The bill, introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, will render the asylum claims of refugees who enter the UK through unauthorised means, such as by crossing the English Channel on a boat, inadmissible. Braverman is currently in Rwanda to reaffirm the government's commitment to deporting migrants to the African state.

The protesters expressed their opposition to racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, fascism, and the far-right, and cited Gary Lineker's comparison of the language used to promote the government's immigration policies to that of 1930s Germany as one of the reasons for their participation in the demonstrations.

Maria Frazier, a retired speech and language therapist from south London, told PA Media: “We think there should be an all-out indefinite general strike and the Tories should be removed by class action. They’ve got some quite violent programmes that they’re trying to bring in – they’re trying to ban strikes, they’re deporting immigrants – it’s not British."

“Lineker was right when he said there are shades of the German [Third] Reich in the methods that they’re using," she added.

“People are turning out because they’re extremely angry at the way the economy is being run and the deprivation that’s going on while the rich people in power make themselves richer.”

Coachloads of protesters were pictured on social media wearing masks depicting the face of Lineker, who was due to return to TV screens to present coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley.

The broadcaster was taken off air last weekend for a tweet criticising the language used by ministers when discussing the government’s asylum policy.

Planning officer Mark Daly, 65, who travelled from Horsham, West Sussex, said he wanted to stand against the government’s “racist” bill.

“The government is trying to make these people not only unwelcome but illegal. We cannot classify people as illegal, it’s a racist policy from a racist government,” he said.

Lizi Cushen, 39, said she joined the anti-racism protest London with her husband and sons, four and six, because she had been “shocked” by the scandal of missing refugee children from Home Office hotels.

The architect from Leyton, east London said: “The illegal migration bill is dehumanising everyone who’s seeking asylum. It’s important to protest because it’s the only way to be visible and heard at the moment.”

Her sons held signs calling for “safe passage for all kids like me”.

Cushen’s friend Cassi Harrison, a 42-year-old charity worker, added: “It’s just outrageous."

“We see quite a lot of the government ministers saying they speak for the great British public, and we want to be here to say that they don’t speak for us,” Harrison added.