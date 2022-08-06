Top UK Minister Says 'don’t Know Where Boris Johnson Is' As Country Barrels Into Recession

UK's caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have allegedly gone missing and mounting pressure has befallen the UK candidates that are supposed to replace Johnson as the British economy barrelled into a recession predicted by the Bank of England. The candidate to replace UK prime minister was urged by the MPs to “fill the vacuum” soon left by the "lame duck Prime Minister" as Britons struggled to survive the dire cost of living and housing costs crisis.

UK's top cabinet minister on Friday admitted to the British press reporters that he has "no clue" where Boris Johnson is despite the warnings about the UK’s economy. Johnson was last seen at his own wedding party that he threw last weekend, even as the UK Prime Minister officially wedded his wife Carrie Johnson on 29 May last year, 2021.

Johnson, once again, has managed to steal the spotlight as Labour MPs accused the now "caretaker PM" of "missing in action" as he allegedly set out for a wedding vacation. The British parliament was in furore since the Bank of England (BoE) warned the UK faces a 15-month recession and inflation of more than 13% that is looming for the end of this year. British caretaker Prime Minister's newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is also reportedly on a holiday.

'I don’t know where Boris is'

Johnson's Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who was questioned at the House of Commons about the Prime Minister's whereabouts said, “I don’t know where Boris is.” He quickly added that the Britons will not “begrudge” Johnson for his vacationing that comes at a crucial time of economic turmoil. While Johnson once again garnered widespread criticism for his laidback attitude, his business secretary iterated in a radio interview that it would be “false” to declare that the outgoing administration "has been doing nothing."

“I said we’re going to have to wait four weeks for an emergency budget because that’s how we help people. It’ll be through the new chancellor, new prime minister, whoever they are, to come up with the measures," he told Times Radio.

Johnson is being questioned for disappearance as he had promised last month whilst declaring his resignation that he would announce fresh tax and spending policies until a new Conservative leader and replacement for his position was in No 10. Asking the same question "where Boris is" the UK CBI director-general Tony Danker underscored the scale of the crisis, adding that the country just “cannot wait” until the new prime minister is elected on September 5. He insisted that Johnson works toward tackling the rising cost of living, inflation and a looming recession.