Twitter Amazed As No 10’s Larry The Cat Enters Race To Become UK PM; Cheers 'Larry4Leader'

As the race to become UK's new Prime Minister is at its final stage, billboards of 'Larry the Cat' have appeared across London. Twitter users were surprised to see billboards showing that 'Larry the Cat' has entered the race to become the next PM of Britain. One billboard featured three Prime Ministerial candidates - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and 'Larry the Cat.'

The text on the billboard read, "If you had the choice, who would you vote for" and "Larry For Leader" and the name of the website "Larry4Leader." The pictures of billboards of Larry, the renowned Downing Street cat have been posted from an unofficial account. The pictures have been shared by the unofficial Twitter handle of 'Larry The Cat' alongside the caption, "Dreams can come true along with the hashtags "Larry4Leader" and "YesWeCat."

Another image showed the feline standing with a photoshopped image of people with billboards, "Larry For Leader." The image was shared alongside the caption, "You had your chance Liz and Rishi, but it’s time for a real leader" and hashtags "Larry4Leader" and "YesWeCat."

Several Twitter users have shared pictures of billboards featuring 'Larry the Cat.' Notably, Larry was only four years old when he was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats, Sky News reported. He has stayed with former UK PM David Cameron, Theresa May, and outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The ‘Boss’ looks particularly circumspect….does he know something?!….Is his bid to lead closer than we think?…..🐱👑🤗😂 #Larry4Leader #LarryForLeader pic.twitter.com/RjtlM3OeXy — Shaun Young 🕊 (@shaunyoung_) September 2, 2022

A billboard has appeared in London of Larry the cat. 😂#LarryForLeader pic.twitter.com/93MDPIaPUX — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) September 4, 2022

wished they had gone with “Larry fur leader” but it’s still great #YesweCat #Larry4Leader pic.twitter.com/PFBtxzKJzm — Kathryn Cawley (@CawleyKathrynL) September 4, 2022

You had your chance Liz and Rishi, but it’s time for a real leader. #Larry4Leader #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/xDxqb0EbSg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 1, 2022

UK PM's race

The UK will finally know who will succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Truss and Sunak have spent the last six weeks campaigning to gather support for their Prime Ministerial bid and leading the country.

As per Sky News, the result of the Conservative leadership contest and Britain's next PM will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, the returning officer for the Conservative leadership election and chairman of the 1992 committee of backbench MPs at around 12:30 PM (local time) in the UK and 5 PM as per Indian time on September 5.

After the announcement of the winner, outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson and the new Prime Minister will head to Scotland on September 6 to hold a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for the official takeover. If elected, Liz Truss will become the third female to become UK's Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin member of Parliament to contest for the post of UK PM.

Image: Twitter/@Number10cat