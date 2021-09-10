UK: 50-year-old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In A Bristol Petrol Station

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the petrol station staff were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room. The Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement released after the incident, that they got a call on the emergency number at 7.30 am about a suspected man with a knife at Esso station in Hengrove Way, Bristol. After reaching the spot, the armed officers managed to convince the person to surrender. Members of staff on-site were uninjured having remained in a safe room and in contact with officers, said the police official in the press statement.

A report by Sputnik mentioned police's statement, informing that the man was in his 50s, and is currently under police custody unit and will be assessed by health professionals. A 20-year-old man had left the scene and made their way to the hospital with knife wounds, added the police officials. "People in the area may have heard a number of bangs which came from police distraction devices being deployed and a baton round that was discharged. These were minimal force options and presented the least risk to the public, the suspect and officers in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion," read the statement released by the police.

"He is a man in his 20s who is being treated for injuries that are not currently believed to be life-threatening." Investigations continue and neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area to reassure the community.'

Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol today, Thursday 9 September.



A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.



Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

36-year-old Suspect Wanted To Kill Women Who 'looked Happy'

This was not the first time when a person tries to stab in a public crowd. In recent years, stabbing in crowded areas has been tremendously increased in the United States, UK, New Zealand and Japan. In August, the Japanese police arrested the man who allegedly wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train on Friday.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the 36-year-old man wanted to kill women who “looked happy,” and chose his targets at random. The man was arrested in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack on a train to the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city. As per reports, the initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition. The Tokyo Fire Department said that nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. The officials added that all of the injured were conscious.

