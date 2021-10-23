UK: Animal Sculptures Outnumber Sculptures Of Women In London, Study Reveals

A study reveals that the number of sculptures featuring animals in London is twice that of sculptures featuring women. Only 4% of the capital's 1,500 monuments are those of women, according to the study, thereby accounting for only 50 as these sculptures. Animal sculptures account for over double the number of woman sculptures, which is around 100.

Only 1% of sculptures are dedicated to named individuals of colour, with 0.9% being men of colour and 0.2% being women of colour, as per a reports by the Guardian. The study is the first thorough audit of public sculpture and monuments in the city and is part of a nationwide research initiative by Art UK financed in part by City Hall.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches a £1 million

This news comes as the mayor of London Sadiq Khan launches a £1 million, (approx. Rs. 10 crore) fund to guarantee that the capital's landmarks and monuments reflect the capital's diversity, as well as the achievements of everyone who have contributed to the city's development better. The money is part of the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm's first phase of work, which is seeking community-led organisations to apply for funds of up to £25,000 to help them refresh their public spaces, according to the Guardian. The London mayor's office stated that this may include new public art, street names and other projects to guarantee that they are told a complete narrative of their capital's story.

The 15 panellists chosen to serve on the new Landmark Commission to increase diversity in the capital's public areas were revealed by the mayor's office last February. Days after a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, was torn down in Bristol by Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June 2020, Khan stated that he would be convening the committee.

The commission will not preside over the removal of statues

According to the mayor, the commission's purpose is to enrich and contribute to the current public realm in order to memorialise London's rich past. It will not preside over the removal of statues. According to Evening Standard, he further said that it is possible, however, that new recommendations for street names in the capital will be taken into account.

Image: Pixabay