UK Announces New COVID Measures, $13k Fine On Violating Rules Amid Second Wave

Authorities in England have announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The fine has been announced as a part of the new and much tougher regulations imposed by Boris Johnson led the government to tackle the ‘inevitable’ second wave of COVID-19. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

"The best way we can fight this virus is by everyone following the rules and self-isolating if they're at risk of passing on coronavirus. And so nobody underestimates just how important this is, new regulations will mean you are legally obliged to do so if you have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace," Johnson said in a statement.

14 day quarantine

Previously, all those who either tested positive or showed symptoms were asked to self-isolate for 10 days while peopled who live with patients or someone with symptoms were asked to quarantine for 14 days. However, as per the news rules, all residents starting from September 28, will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service (NHS) tracing programme.

As per the officials, all those who break the quarantine following international travel would be imposed a fine of 1,000 pounds. The penalty would rise by 10,000 pounds for repeat offences and the worst breaches, including businesses that threaten self-isolating staff with redundancy. On contrary, the government has also said that people from the low-income group can claim up to 500 pounds if they lose their income during isolation, a move to get the poorer section to comply.

Britain had successfully curbed the spread of the lethal respiratory infection, however, cases soared in the past few weeks, taking the nationwide toll to 392,845. The number of positive cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions, especially in Northern England and London.

