UK Announces 'record Size' Carrier Strike Group Will Set Sail For Asia Next Month

The United Kingdom on April 26 announced that the Carrier Strike Group, which is the “largest concentration of maritime and air power” in a generation, will set sail next month and visit more than 40 countries. According to a press release, the £3bn aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will visit India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore. The carrier will head for Asia with eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “When our Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month, it will be flying the flag for Global Britain - projecting our influence, signalling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow”.

Wallace added, “The entire nation can be proud of the dedicated men and women who for more than six months will demonstrate to the world that the UK is not stepping back but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system of the 21st century”.

'A truly global deployment'

As per the press note, during the 28-week deployment, ships from the group will visit more than 40 countries for more than 70 engagements, including an exercise marking the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Arrangements with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be accompanied by a surface fleet made up of Type 45 destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring. Alongside will also be four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters.

“CSG21 will be a truly global deployment, from the North Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific,” the press release read.

The forthcoming deployment will bolster already deep defence partnerships in the region, where the UK is committed to a more enduring regional defence and security presence. Moreover, the Carrier deployment will also take integration with NATO allies and other global Allies to a new level. It is worth mentioning the UK Carrier Strike Group will be NATO’s first 5th generation Carrier Strike Group, underlining the UK’s leading role in the Alliance.

