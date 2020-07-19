UK Asks Japan To Help Build Its 5G Wireless Networks Without Huawei

As scepticisms over Chinese brand Huawei intensify, United Kingdom has now turned to Japan to develop its alternates. Citing companies such as NEC Corp and Fujitsu Ltd, the Boris Johnson government has asked Japan to help the UK develop 5G wireless network without Huawei technologies.

According to reports, British officials met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo in July, two days after the UK ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027. The move not only reflects the UK’s efforts to bring in new equipment supplier to foster competition but also to help reduce costs for British wireless carriers.

Read: China Slams US Clampdown On Huawei, Accuses UK Of Having No 'autonomy On The Issue'

Read: US To Impose Visa Bans On Some Employees Of Huawei Over Human Rights Abuse In China

'Woking with allies'

Meanwhile, British digital minister Oliver Dowden has revealed that the country was working with its allies to foster rivals against Huawei adding that it was working with Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan. On July 14, the UK ordered all its mobile providers to remove all Huawei equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027 prompting China to order necessary measures to protect its interest in Britain.

Speaking about UK’s decision, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the decision to purge Huawei equipment was driven by politics rather than national security. UK’s ban follows the US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation, calling them threats to national security. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai had announced on June 30 that the money from the FCC's Universal Service Fund worth $8.3 billion cannot be used to buy, improve or support any equipment or services provided by these suppliers.

Read: Huawei At Centre Of Row Between China And UK, US

Read: Hancock Quizzed On Trump Statement On Huawei

(Image credit: AP)