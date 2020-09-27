UK At Risk Of Losing Climate Research Centre Contract Over Brexit Row With European Union

While the UK and the European Union are struggling to reach a post-Brexit agreement as the 11-month transition period is about to end, Britain is at the risk of losing the contract for the expansion of a European flagship weather research centre in Reading following its exit from the 27-nation-bloc.

As per The Guardian reports, the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which has been based in Berkshire for more than four decades, faces uncertainty regarding its EU-funded activities planned for the future. This includes a new facility in Reading, which reportedly offers 250 jobs, with at least nine other nations competing for the business such as France, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Italy.

An official briefing note from one member state reportedly said that as the repercussion of the UK leaving the bloc, there has been a competition to relocate all of ECMWF’s EU-funded activities from Reading in the UK to state that is the member of the union in 2020.

Moreover, ECMWF is also the continent's main body for climate research and is supported by 34 countries including 22 EU-member states. Apart from weather forecasts, it is responsible for operating several EU-funded programmes such as two for union’s Copernicus satellite Earth-observation programme, monitoring the atmosphere and climate crisis. Even though the UK has been reportedly eager to see the new facility that would have a staff of 25, it remains unclear if the nation will qualify for the same.

EU sceptical of post-Brexit deal

Meanwhile, the EU has sought to dismiss the optimism over a potential post-Brexit deal between both sides. This comes amid the emerging fears of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failing to secure the required support of the key advisers and his party for the compromises needed in the final round of negotiations.

While the British government is yet to offer a way forward on some of the most controversial issues, according to an earlier media report, the senior EU officials expressed scepticism over reports of UK seeing a way to secure an agreement.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier earlier this week had reportedly told the 27 member states that there was a “more open atmosphere” at the negotiating table. However, as per reports Barnier has stressed on the ‘substantial differences of opinion’ that are still present on the issue of state aid to businesses.

