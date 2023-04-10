UK Authorities Investigate King's Green Energy Company, JV Energen Due To Gas Leak

King Charles' Green energy company, JV Energen has been under probe for several health and safety breaches after an unauthorised leak of more than 1,000 tonnes of global-heating gases, reported Sputnik. The green energy company has been hailed for its breakthrough in renewable energy production in the UK. The horrifying incident took place in 2020, when methane, CO2, and traces of the toxic gas hydrogen sulphide have been released from the gas container at the plant for 38 days.

This blunder had caused a "significant" impact on the environment, as per the Environment Agency. The agency has also investigated JV Energen for breaches involving "flammable and toxic" substances. JV Energen has been known for turning crops into gas and electricity, which further can be consumed in the local area, as well as to create fertilisers for local farms. The plant of the green energy company has been located on the land of the Duchy of Cornwall at Rainbarrow Farm near Dorchester and has been partially managed by the Duke of Cornwall until he became the king. The duchy has a hereditary estate that raises revenues for whoever is the male heir to the throne.

King Charles' green energy firm under investigation

59% of shares of JV Energen profits have been given to the duchy while more than £1 million has been received as rent and £6 million in interest from a series of loans it has provided to JV Energen, as per multiple media reports. This has made "JV Energen the most profitable of the duchy's joint ventures." Since its launch in 2012, the plant has also been given significant government subsidies of more than £28 million as it's a producer of green energy. The probe into the JV Energen's safety breaches has been followed by other emergencies connected to green energy firms, such as a fire at a Teesport Renewable Energy Plant in Redcar and Cleveland, North East England and a wind turbine collapse in Scotland. Such incidents have highlighted the "need of ensuring the safety of renewable energy production and the requirement of stronger regulation in this sector". Notably, the Environment Agency has contradicting assessments of JV Energy consultants who acclaimed that the damage of the leak was equivalent to just over 1,000 tonnes of CO2. Instead, an agency official said it could be measured as 2,000 tonnes at least. The UK Health and Safety Executive has investigated the plant after the 2020 leak and issued a series of improvement notices which have been focusing on other safety breaches: