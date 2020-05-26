UK Beaches Crowded With Visitors On Bank Holiday Flouting Social Distancing Norms

With high temperature recorded during the Bank Holiday, coastal towns in the UK witnessed an influx of beachgoers flouting the social distancing norms, as many could be spotted without the face protective masks. Police and local councils, while sharing the photos of the beaches online, reminded Brits that they must exercise caution and honour social distancing guidelines for health safety.

While people in the UK are now allowed to sunbathe outdoors, or to meet with one other person from outside of their household, they have been advised to follow the two metres apart protocol which most didn’t adhere to. Tweeting a photo that portrayed the large crowds gathered at Ruislip Lido, a reservoir situated between Ruislip Common, Ruislip Woods and Poors Field, the Hillingdon Police urged the residents to “use common sense”.

Police have been called to Ruislip Lido to reports of large group gathering. Please use common sense when it comes to social distancing. #Covid19UK pic.twitter.com/DFzLsrKYXb — Hillingdon Police - #StayHomeSaveLives (@MPSHillingdon) May 25, 2020

The Bournemouth Council tweeted, people must adhere to the safety guidelines, if not, then 'think twice' before visiting the beach. From the scenario in the photos, the parking lots were full, the beaches were congested, as people sat in huge groups sunbathing. Urging the people to visit other less crowded areas, the council said that people must avoid non-essential movement to stem any cluster outbreaks of the novel coronavirus and avoid parking in local roads or breaching traffic regulations and risking a fine.

❗ Our seafront car parks are full ❗ Please #ThinkTwice before visiting the beach - there are other less busy but equally lovely open spaces to enjoy or please #stayhome. If you do go out, please avoid parking in local roads or breaching traffic regulations and risking a fine. — BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) May 25, 2020

Councillor urged for stay-at-home orders

Taking to Facebook, the Southend Labour councillor, Matt Dent said, he felt it would be much better if most people had chosen to stay at home instead of swarming the beaches in huge number. He wrote, "Today on Southend seafront, and it's rather as I feared. The weather is glorious, the car parks are full, and the seafront is packed.”, Further, he added, “Credit where it's due, people are trying to socially distance and Council staff are on hand reminding people of the need to keep safe distances”. He stressed, “The trouble is that with that many people in the space available it's just not possible. On the beach itself, people are doing quite well at keeping distance, but on the footways, it's a nightmare.”

Insisting that people must rather stay at home he said, “speaking to some residents who live by the seafront, there's palpable frustration that they're forced to choose between staying indoors or venturing into their immediate local area and braving the hordes.” He added, “I've also heard some pretty sickening reports of what people are resorting to rather than queuing for the toilets.”

