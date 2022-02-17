More than half a million people in the United Kingdom with immune-system-compromising diseases risk becoming "the pandemic's forgotten victims" as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifts the last remaining COVID-19 restrictions, according to charities. A group of 18 charities has joined together to demand that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed plan to "live with COVID" in England does not discriminate against individuals who have cancer, multiple sclerosis, kidney disease, or asthma, all of which make them especially vulnerable to the virus. With plans to abolish free COVID tests and end obligatory isolation for infectious patients, the UK Prime Minister has been accused of "throwing vulnerable people to the wolves," the Independent reported.

Prime Minister Johnson has stated that the proposal, which is set to be released on Monday (February 21), will eliminate the legal necessity to self-isolate after a positive test beginning next week, a month sooner than planned. However, the government is yet to explain the scientific rationale for this decision, as well as how immune-compromised people will be helped to stay safe. The plan is also expected to contain a timeline for ending universal free Coronavirus testing and the £500 support payment for anyone forced to stay at home while isolating.

Conservatives once again 'throwing vulnerable people to the wolves': Cooper

The UK Prime Minister's declaration has triggered fears of a surge of the footfall of infectious people circulating around stores, workplaces, and public transportation, many of whom are asymptomatic but pose a risk to others they come in contact with. Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat health spokesperson, stated that the Conservatives are once again "throwing vulnerable people to the wolves," as their push to remove all precautions has left many people living in fear and isolation. "COVID testing must stay free for everyone, and ministers must engage with the millions of people who are still at risk in order to provide more assistance," he added, as per the Independent.

Charities set out five key tests that the PM's plan must pass

Charities such as the MS Society, Blood Cancer UK, and Kidney Care UK have set out five essential tests that the PM's plan must pass in order to ensure that people most at risk from COVID-19 are supported. These include increased communication with the most vulnerable, easy and timely access to COVID treatments, improved job protection and support, a plan for the use of preventative medications, and free testing kits for all. "The immense worry our community has suffered during the pandemic has been made worse by poor government communications," Helen Rowntree, head of research at Blood Cancer UK, was quoted as saying by the Independent.

Image: AP/Unsplash