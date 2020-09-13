UK Brexit Minister Michael Gove Defends New Bill As A Way To Protect Country's 'integrity'

UK’s Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove has defended the Johnson government's plan to overrule parts of the withdrawal agreement as a bid to protect the country's "integrity".

As per BBC reports, Gove said that the United Kingdom was being "generous" with the European Union over the Brexit negotiations. His statements come days after the 27-nation bloc threatened to take legal action against the UK over a new Brexit bill and reminded the London officials of their obligations to Northern Ireland.

Bill to protect the 'integrity'

According to reports, the bill will be debated in the House of Commons for the first time on September 14. The new bill suggests no new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. It also gives UK ministers the power to modify rules relating to the movement of goods that will come into force from January.

Earlier this week, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic met with Michael Gove in a last moment meeting following the UK's announcement of the new Brexit bill. Both of the officials head a joint committee with the aim of sorting out post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland. It is the only part of the United Kingdom to share a border with an EU member, Ireland.

Sefcovic is reported to have told Gove that the EU would consider going to court unless the new measures were withdrawn "by the end of the month". The new Brexit bill has complicated the process with the EU claiming a breach of trust on the part of the UK. The post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union have descended into war-of-words after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at a willful violation of the withdrawal agreement.

Earlier, British PM had said that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc. The UK government tabled a controversial new bill that will override parts of the divorce deal struck with the EU ahead of Brexit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a no-deal exit would undermine trust and break international law.

