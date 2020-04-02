UK Man Runs 42-Km Marathon In Backyard To Raise Fund For COVID-19 Patients

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the lockdown could not stop this British man from running an outdoor marathon. The man ran over five hours in his backyard to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic.

Marathon

James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, had promised to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets. Thus, he spent his 32nd birthday on April 1, doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles in his small backyard. Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours.

READ: France: Man Runs Marathon On 7-meter-long Balcony During Lockdown

By the time he finished the marathon, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds ($22,000) for Britain’s National Health Service to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. His endeavour to raise the funds was labelled as the #6metregardenchallenge. The outdoor marathon was live-streamed.

READ: China Bans Major Sporting Events Fearing Second Wave Of Coronavirus

42-Km in five hours

Among the viewers was former England soccer great Geoff Hurst. In order to encourage his efforts, his neighbours peeked their heads over the backyard fence and kept encouraging him. Campbell ran a 42-Km marathon and was able to finish it in five hours. In 6-meter (20-foot) stretches, Campbell ran and raced across a patch of grass, some stones and a small patio. He estimated that to reach 42.2 kilometres (26.2 miles), he would have had to run across his yard at least 7,000 times. Twitter users wished him on his birthday while appreciating his efforts.

Good luck mate lots of lovely scenery and huge crowds to cheer you on “in spirit” anyway! Happy Birthday — Stephen Cleal (@sootsta78) April 1, 2020

Good luck!!! 👏🏼 — Andrew Cummings (@ac_cummings82) April 1, 2020

Good luck mate lots of lovely scenery and huge crowds to cheer you on “in spirit” anyway! Happy Birthday — Stephen Cleal (@sootsta78) April 1, 2020

It’s just like the mall! Nice to see the crowd adhering to social distancing requirements too! Enjoy James & all the best! Great cause 👏🏼 — David Parker (@TheCoachParker) April 1, 2020

READ: France: Man Runs Marathon On 7-meter-long Balcony During Lockdown

READ: China Bans Major Sporting Events Fearing Second Wave Of Coronavirus