UK Cabinet Reshuffle: Liz Truss Replaces Dominic Raab As Foreign Secretary

Liz Truss has been appointed United Kingdom's new Foreign Secretary, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. She will also remain Minister for Women and Equalities. Truss has replaced Dominic Raab who has now been moved to the position of Secretary of State for Justice and an added title of Deputy Prime Minister. Anne-Marie Trevelyan replaced Truss as Secretary of State for International trade.

In the cabinet reshuffle, Truss replaced UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was given the position of Justice Secretary and added the title of Deputy Prime Minister. Raab had faced criticism for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece, as the Taliban took control over Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Liz Truss confirmed her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary. In her tweet, she said that she was looking forward to working with allies. Furthermore, she mentioned that she would ensure that UK foreign policy delivers for people around the world. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak retained his position as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Priti Patel remained Secretary of State for Home Department and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also retained his position.

