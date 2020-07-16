UK Claims Russian Actors Tried Interfering In 2019 General Election By Leaking Govt Papers

The United Kingdom, on July 16, accused Russia of trying to meddle with their 2019 general elections by circulating leaked documents between London and Washington. The online leaked documents were reportedly used by the Labour Party in their campaign. As per reports, the source of the leak is currently under criminal investigation.

As per the opposition Labour party, the leaked trade documents proved that the government was set to sell out the state-run National Health Services to US companies. Though the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed it as a "conspiracy theory", he has still not revealed how his party obtain the documents.

The Russian link

However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on July 16 asserted that after an “extensive analysis” the government has concluded that there was a strong suspicion of a Russia link.

"On the basis of extensive analysis, the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere with the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents," Raab said in a written statement to parliament.

Talking further about the leak, Raab said that sensitive UK-US trade documents were acquired and released online via social media platform Reddit. He went on the say that when these documents did not get any traction, “further attempts were made” to promote them online.

Raab added that though they did not have any evidence of Moscow meddling in the elections, an attempt to interfere in British elections was “completely unacceptable”.

The Intelligence and Security Committee has not been able to publish the report since it was compiled last year after Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to clear it for release ahead of the general election in December 2019. However, the report which needs government's approval is set to be released for the public next week, international media reported.

