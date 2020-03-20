UK Classifies Journalist, Broadcaster As ‘key Workers’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The United Kingdom Department for Education recently published a list of ‘key workers’ whose children will be prioritised for schooling during general closure and journalists and broadcaster providing public services have been included in the list. As per the guidelines, some schools will be open for children of the professionals and workers mentioned in the list of key services released on March 20. The authorities believe that allowing children of such professionals to be in school will allow them to continue working in the essential services.

According to the official website of the department, the authorities said, “Schools are being asked to continue to provide care for a limited number of children - children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the COVID-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home”.

The statement further read, “This includes those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities, and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting”.

Currently, the United Kingdom has more than 3,200 confirmed Coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed approximately 144 lives in the country. As officials believe that London is a ‘few weeks ahead’ of the rest of the country, mayor, Sadiq Khan said that people should not be travelling by any means, unless they really have to. He further added that Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary and that also means that they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

‘Turn the tide’

The British government is reportedly struggling to contain the virus which is drastically spreading across the country despite the city guidelines which have advised all citizens to practice social distancing and non-essential travel. However, while London streets were seen empty, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they can still, ‘turn the tide’ of the pandemic in next 12 weeks, only if people follow the advisories issued by the government.

Khan, in a tweet, also urged people to follow the official advice and stop all ‘non-essential social contact’. Khan’s statement came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the country is approaching fast-growing part of the upward curve in cases and without drastic action, cases could double every five to six days. Khan has also said that if residents had family members showing symptoms, the entire households should self-quarantine and not go outside for 14 days.

(with inputs from agencies)