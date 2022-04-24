In an attempt to phase out dependence on Russian gas amid sanctions against Moscow, the United Kingdom for the first time in three decades is "on the cusp of approving" the opening of its coal mine. According to reports published by UK-based media, the head of the Ministry of Housing and Regional Development and Local Government of the UK, Michel Gove, spoke in favour of the potential use of coal mines in the city of Cumbria in north-west England. The British leadership has expressed confidence in the plethora of opportunities, including employment, the coal mine is expected to provide.

The said mine had been authorised for construction by local authorities in October 2020. However, criticism from opposition and environmentalists led UK PM Boris Johnson's administration to initiate a review of the feasibility of the project. In addition, Johnson during the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in October 2021 had pledged against the construction of new mines. He had opened the climate summit in Glasgow by warning leaders to adhere to necessary measures in order to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5°C. "We can end the use of coal-fired power stations...richer nations can do it by 2030," he had said.

Britain imports 40% of its coking coal from Russia

However, with the geopolitical developments in eastern Europe, Britain was forced to impose measures on Russian coal and the largest financial institution like Sberbank, leaving a looming recession risk with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. Amid the supply-chain hindrances in the pandemic-hit economy, the growth projected also has been slow, said Deutsch Bank chief Sanjay Raja on April 6, as quoted by The Guardian. Nevertheless, with the sanctions now impacting British citizens, the UK has been forced to tap into its coking coal mine reserves to bolster its industrial steel manufacturing.

Notably, Britain imports 40% of its coking coal from Russia. The government has until July 7 to decide on whether or not to go ahead with the Cumbria coal mine. It should be mentioned that the coking coal from the mine will not be for general energy usage but mainly support the process of steel-making in the UK. The move to open the Cumbria coal mine stems from Johnson's willingness to "wean itself off Russian resources."

Boris Johnson says Russia 'can win war' in Ukraine by end of 2023

Boris Johnson during his visit to India earlier this week made a bewildering statement about the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. He propounded that Moscow can win the war by prolonging it for over a year. “It's a realistic possibility. Putin has a huge army… and the only option he has now is to continue to use his grinding approach led by artillery,” said the UK Prime Minister on an assessment by Western intelligence officials that the Ukraine war could go on till the end of next year and Russia could win it.

His statement rippled through Western intelligence reports, which also suggested that Ukraine will lose the battle against Russia if the war extended till the end of next year. Johnson's shocking statement came after he visited Kyiv in a show of solidarity and support for Ukrainians.

(Image: AP/PTI)