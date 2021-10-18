UK Cops Arrest Septuagenarian For Death Threat Text To MP Chris Bryant After Amess Murder

Days after, a Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death, a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant. According to the reports of The Sun, the MP said he was sent the hateful post after calling for people to be kinder after the Tory MP was stabbed to death. "You only have to look through some of the responses to this tweet to see the poison that is infecting British politics. And now I’ve had yet again another death threat," The Sun quoted the lawmaker as saying over the recent death threats.

Pensioner arrested for sending death threat to MP Chris Bryant

"Over the years I have had a lot of death threats. They happen about four to five times a year. People have been arrested, cautioned by the police and one has gone to jail for it," said Chris Bryant.

Further, he stressed how he has been receiving death threats from unknown people over the years. Bryant said this has become a common routine for him. However, when the PA news agency asked the lawmaker for further detail, he dined speaking to the media about the arrest of a 76-year-old man. "I got back on Saturday and the first message in my inbox was this death threat, pretty clear, so I notified the police and they have taken action," the PA news agency quoted Bryant as saying. "I can’t tell you much because the police have arrested this chap," Bryant.

'Son of Ex-Somali PM's aide' booked under anti-terrorism Law

It is worth mentioning that Conservative lawmaker David Amess was killed during a meeting with constituents at a church in England. According to the police, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former Prime Minister of Somalia, Ali Harbi Ali was suspected of the stabbing of Amess. He was arrested by the UK police on Sunday. Essex police had revealed that it arrested a 25-year-old man, who the police said, was in possession of a knife just outside England’s Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh in the afternoon.

While his identity was kept a secret, the police did say in a statement that they were 'not looking for anyone else.' The murder of David Amess shocked UK parliamentarians and leaders worldwide. The incident comes just five years after the gory murder of Jo Cox, an MP from the opposition Labour Party. The incident also brought the focus back on the politicians' security.

