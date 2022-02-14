UK: Dating App Fluttr To Use Biometric ID To Prevent 'Tinder Swindler' Style Fraud

In order to ensure user safety, a new dating app in the United Kingdom has vowed to remove the chance of Tinder Swindler-style fraud on its usage. The people using the app would be required to complete biometric ID verification before they connect with their possible partner on a digital medium, The Guardian reported. The app majorly owned by a UK-based technology company Ethical Social Group is all set to be launched on Valentine's Day.

Fluttr has claimed to be the first dating app in the UK to use biometric ID verification to improve user security. The issue of fraud on dating apps has been raised after the release of the Netflix documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' which has narrated the story of a man who pretended to be the son of a rich man on the dating app Tinder and had a relationship with multiple women before scamming them of a large amount of money, NBC News reported.

Fluttr partners with digital various Yoti to ensure correct details of users

Rhonda Alexander, the chief executive and co-founder of Fluttr told The Guardian that they want to eradicate the Tinder Swindlers from the world and develop a safe space from fake profiles used for fraud, catfish and abuse online daters. Alexander added that the app will have digital ID verification and Artificial Intelligence to develop a safe environment for users who are connecting on the app to find a suitable match for them.

As per The Guardian report, Fluttr has partnered with digital verification firm Yoti, which has clients including the NHS, Post Office and National Union of Students, to ensure that app users will provide correct personal details matched on the government records. According to the Fluttr website, the app has offered three months free subscription till 31 May.

'The Tinder Swindler' based on conman alleged of scamming multiple women

Netflix's new documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' is based on a conman, Shimon Hayut, who met multiple women on the famous dating app, Tinder between 2018 and 2019. Hayut has been banned from dating apps like Tinder and Hinge after the filmmakers alleged him of scamming multiple women for a total of $10 million (74 Crore rupees), NBC News reported. The documentary revolves around a conman who followed three women who alleged that they were scammed by Leviev, an Israeli man who met all of them separately on Tinder.

Image: Unsplash/Representative