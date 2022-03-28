Providing Ukraine with British tanks “wouldn’t work”, UK Defense Secretary said on Sunday emphasizing that equipment from Soviet era should be repaired instead as it would require less training. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Ben Wallace highlighted that the more “you go up in the sophistication of weapons system, the more training you require to use them.” Therefore, the real focus should be on helping Ukrainians in refurbishing or locating Soviet weaponry that they could use in their fight against Russians.

Meanwhile, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the second week, Putin’s forces have now switched to attrition warfare. The cities of Mariupol and Chernihiv continue to remain under siege. Russians also bombed Lviv, the cultural capital of Ukraine on Saturday in what its mayor said was a warning to visiting US President Joe Biden. Kremlin troops have continued their attacks on Kyiv suburbs but they said that their focus is now shifted to the liberation of the separatist-held Donbas region.

Meanwhile, Wallace said that the UK is “doing more than pretty much anyone else.” Just recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged western powers to bolster their supply of tanks and weaponry to support his troops in the ongoing war. On Sunday, the British lawmaker said that UK’s Starstreak man-portable air defence system are ready to be deployed in Ukraine adding that Ukrainian troops have already been trained to use them.

UK announces to provide £3 million

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom announced it will provide £3 million (over Rs 30.18 crore) to Ukrainians involved in academic research. The UK Government, amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, has announced that Ukrainian nationals involved in academic research will benefit from a £3 million package of support to continue their vital work in the UK. The statement shared on Sunday reads, "The new Researchers at Risk Fellowship Programme will support Ukrainian researchers fleeing the conflict, as well as those already in the UK who are unable to return home." The Fellowships will provide a salary, research, and living costs for up to two years for these researchers, and will be available across all disciplines for postdoctoral researchers or those with equivalent experience.

