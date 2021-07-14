UK Defence Minister Says Britain Will Work With Taliban Should They Gain Power: Report

The UK will work with the Taliban if they enter the Afghanistan government, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on July 13. As the extremist group moves to control at least 85% of the war-stricken country, the newspaper quoted Wallace saying, “Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it.” However, Wallace also warned that Britain will review any ties “if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights.”

Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron first from 1996 to 2001 and have been fighting for 20 years with an aim to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul. In recent months, the extremist group is emboldened by the departure of foreign forces with a target of September, the insurgent group is making fresh advancements to conquer the cities and gain power. Further in his interview with the newspaper, Wallace recognised that the prospect of the British government working with the Taliban would be controversial.

"What (the Taliban) desperately want is international recognition. They need to unlock financing and support (for) nation building, and you don't do that with a terrorist balaclava on," he said.

"You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them to where they were last time," he added.

UK Defence Minister also appealed for the Taliban and Ashraf Ghani-led government to work together to bring stability to the country after over two decades of conflict. As Afghan troops are appearing to be weakened in the country and the Taliban continues to gain ground, senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the insurgent group this week. Meanwhile, the insurgent group has taken a hard stance on negotiations along with warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport.

US military drawdown to conclude on Aug 31

Meanwhile, as the extremist group launches one of the most brazen assaults in Afghanistan since the US ramped up its withdrawal from the war-stricken country, Biden said that nearly two decades after the 9/11 terror attacks, the US military has achieved its goals in the country. In a White House speech on Thursday, Biden said, “When I announced our drawdown in April, I said we would be out by September, and we’re on track to meet that target. Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st. The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart.”

IMAGE: @BWallaceMP/Twitter



