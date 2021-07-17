UK Delta Variant Of COVID-19 'highly Infectious' Finds New Study

A study conducted by Public Health England (PHE) noted that the infections continue to rise in the UK due to the delta variant of COVID-19 but there has not been a corresponding rise in the number of hospitalisations and deaths. The study asserted that vaccination has played a key role in minimising the severity of the deadly virus that has claimed at least 1,28,642 lives since the pandemic erupted in 2019.

"Case rates are still high and rising, but it is encouraging that the uptick in cases still does not appear to be associated with a similar increase in hospitalisations and deaths. This is testament to the continued success of the vaccination programme in reducing the incidence of severe disease," told Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency to a news agency PTI.

Keep yourself under quarantine until the test result comes: Dr Jenny

"The best way to keep yourself and those around you safe is to get both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. However, while vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not completely eliminate risk," she said. "As we approach the end of restrictions, it is as important as ever that we continue to exercise caution. You should book a PCR test immediately and stay at home until you receive your result," she added.

Vaccines are producing almost 100 per cent antibodies: Study

The study also finds that the covid vaccines either Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have revealed 100 per cent of people tested positive for antibodies 14 or more days after their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Another study conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI has revealed that 90 per cent of people over 65 tested positive for antibodies, rising to 95 per cent in those aged over 75 with 36 per cent of 18 to 24 years olds testing positive.

UK Health Secretary urges Britons to follow guidelines

While emphasising the importance of vaccines, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that every vaccine is another brick in the wall of protection and it is impressive that the latest data from REACT [Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission] has shown almost 100 per cent efficient for producing antibodies after the second dose of the vaccine. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi further added, "Our vaccination programme is working and is severely weakening the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths. As we lift restrictions next week, I urge anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to get both jabs to protect themselves and their loved ones. Vaccines are safe and have so far prevented around 8 million infections, over 46,000 hospitalisations and around 30,000 deaths."

(Image Credit: PTI/Pixabay)