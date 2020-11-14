UK: Dominic Cummings Exits PM Boris Johnson's Administration Following Internal Feud

Dominic Cummings, a close aide of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, November 13 left the 10 Downing Street following an internal feud that also saw fellow Brexiteer Lee Cain also leave the office as communications chief. Cummings was pictured leaving the No. 10 carrying a card box with his belongings on Friday. According to The Guardian, Cummings was involved in a tense exchange with Johnson before leaving the Prime Minister's official residence.

Read: UK PM Johnson, Prince Charles Mark Diwali With Victory Of Light Over Darkness Messages

What triggered Cummings' exit?

Boris Johnson reportedly accused Cummings of briefing against him and his fiancee Carrie Symonds. Tensions were brewing in the 10 Downing Street for the past several months with Tory MPs reportedly asking Johnson to fire Cummings and Cain. A confrontation took place between Cummings and Johnson after reports about Cain's resignation emerged following which the Prime Minister asked him to leave as well. As per reports, both Cummings and Cain are expected to stay until mid-December.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Pakistan To 'guarantee Fundamental Rights Of All Its Citizens'

The row comes as the United Kingdom is gripped by a health pandemic and the Brexit deadline of December 31 is looming. Cummings and Cain were among the main architects of the campaign to have the United Kingdom leave the European Union. Cummings have been facing pressure from members of the Conservative government since Johnson became the Prime Minister last year. However, Cummings' position weakened after he came into the limelight over the violation of COVID-19 norms earlier this year.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Cautiously Welcomes ‘loud Toot’ Of The Vaccine Bugle

Several reports accused Cummings of bypassing ministers and key parliamentarians in running the government, which fueled Tory MPs to lobby against the senior adviser at Downing Street, pressuring Johnson to drop him from the role. It is said that Johnson also had to succumb to the pressure after his popularity declined rapidly since the start of the pandemic.

Read: UK: Cummings At Downing St Amid Reports Of Leaving

(Image Credit: AP)

