UK Foreign Minister Says 'taking The Knee' Seems To Be From 'Game Of Thrones'

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has said on June 18 that “taking the knee” seems to have been inspired by the HBO’s drama series Game of Thrones. Amid the worldwide protests of Black Lives Matter, triggered by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, most demonstrators have ‘taken the knee’ to show solidarity and also to mourn for the victim. In the incident that took place in Minneapolis on May 25, a white officer had knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes and it was captured in a viral video fueling millions across the globe to flood streets to protest against racial discrimination.

However, Raab said in an interview with British radio that he understands the sense of frustration and restlessness that has driven people to take the streets and demand justice against racial bias in the world. The British Foreign Minister acknowledged that ‘taking the knee’ might have a “broader history” but for him, it seems to have been inspired by Game of Thrones. This position was first taken by National Football League player Colin Kaepernick while America’s national anthem was playing to protest against injustice. Since then, it has been incorporated by several players.

Dominic Raab said, “I've got to say on this 'taking the knee' thing, which I don't know, maybe it's got a broader history but it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones.”

"It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. But I understand people feel differently about it so it's a matter of personal choice," he added.

‘To be clear’

However, after the radio interview, Raab clarified on Twitter that “to be clear” he respects the movement against racism and taking the position of bending on one knee is the wish of people. If protesters choose to ‘take the knee’, the British foreign minister respects that. He also noted that people need to unite to eradicate racism along with social injustice.

To be clear: I have full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, and the issues driving them. If people wish to take a knee, that’s their choice and I respect it. We all need to come together to tackle any discrimination and social injustice. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 18, 2020

