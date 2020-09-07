UK Govt Admits Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases 'concerning'

The United Kingdom reported a sharp rise in coronavirus cases on September 6. The United Kingdom reported 2,988 new cases of coronavirus and most of the COVID-19 infected patients were younger people. Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the situation is concerning. This rise in coronavirus cases is highest since May.

According to a report by Aljazeera, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, the increase in coronavirus cases is a matter of concern and most of the cases are of younger people, but other countries across the world and Europe have also witnessed the rise of young coronavirus infected patients. He requested people to follow coronavirus norms and social distancing to prevent the spread of the contagious virus. He also said people should keep away elders and grandparents from the virus because this can lead to many problems.

The concern is that increased transmission generally heightens the risk that the virus could be passed on to the elderly and people with underlying health problems. Schools have also reopened; university terms are due to start and the UK is trying to encourage people to return to their offices. Opposition labor party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock to update parliament on the government’s action. London Mayer Sadiq Khan also requested the government to build public trust with a fully functioning test, trace, and isolate the system.

Read: Texas Reports 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Deaths

This a vital moment for those in positions of power to be honest with the public: we face both an ongoing health crisis, which we cannot afford to be complacent about, and also an economic crisis which is particularly acute in city centres. 1/2https://t.co/2tTidB62ri — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 6, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Tests Could Be Picking Up Dead Virus, Study Shows Major Reason For Rising Case

Read: Australians To Get Early Access To Coronavirus Vaccine In January: Morrison

Mayor urges to follow precautionary measures

The mayor of London also took to social media platforms urging the citizens to follow precautionary measures like maintaining social distance and wearing face masks to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Matt Hancock had earlier said that the government is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes. With the rapid spread of the deadly virus, Hancock informed that the government officials are expanding trials of two new tests - a no-swab saliva test and another that gives results in minutes. The announcement of the new testing method comes after several critics said that the tests for COVID-19 are being rationed because the system can’t cope with demand.

Read: Arkansas Reports 687 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 More Dead