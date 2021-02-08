UK Government Assures All Illegal Immigrants Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK government has assured that all the undocumented immigrants will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines against the novel coronavirus with ‘no deportation risk’. As per the BBC report, the Britsih ministers have said that they want everyone to be immunised to SARS-CoV-2 and urged the people unlawfully living in the country to register with a GP (general practitioner) as the jab is free of cost, regardless of a person’s immigration status. However, the policy is not an amnesty for the illegal immigrants and no-one will be reportedly left out of mass vaccination drives.

Even when the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed Britain, the government had announced that anyone seeking a check-up or treatment for coronavirus would not have their immigration status checked. It is now being followed for vaccinations as well. Moreover, the UK government has reportedly also said that it will work with the outside governments in order to ensure that everyone is registered with a GP. The media outlet quoted the former UK minister, Conservative Julian Smith saying “I welcome everybody, whoever they are, getting a jab.”

Read - UK PM On Vaccines And Virus Variants, Border Controls

Read - UK's Official Terror Threat Level Lowered To 'substantial'

12 million people vaccinated in the UK

UK’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said in a statement on February 8 that 12 million people have been vaccinated in the country against the novel coronavirus and lauded the “incredible pace”. He said, “Earlier this week, we saw one of the greatest milestones in our fightback against this virus, as the number of people who received their first dose ticked over 10 million, and has now surpassed 12 million. We’re now vaccinating at an incredible pace, and during one hour on Saturday we delivered nearly 1,000 jabs a minute across the United Kingdom.”

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic, and it is thanks to the hard work of everyone involved that we have vaccinated over 90% of over 75s and visited every eligible care home possible with older residents in England,” he added.

Read - UK Minister: Vaccine Modified To Keep Up With Variants

Read - Queen Elizabeth II Pressurized UK Govt For Clause In Law To Conceal Private Wealth: Report



