UK To Ease Restrictions On 2.2 Million People Shielding From July 6

The United Kingdom’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock on June 23 informed that the 2.2 million people who have been self-isolating in England amid COVID-19 pandemic will no longer need to shield from July 6. Before the daily briefing, Hancock informed that while the ‘shielding support package’ will remain in place until the end of July, people, who have been ‘shielding’, however, will be able to meet up outside with up to six other people. The health secretary also informed that the measure will further be relaxed from August 1.

Hancock said, "Shielding has involved not leaving your house for months, not seeing people you care about, not being able to wander to the park for some fresh air, or even pop to the shops for something you need”.

He added, “We knew it was a difficult ask, but these measures have been vital in saving lives. Now, with infection rates continuing to fall in our communities, our medical experts have advised that we can now ease some of these measures, while keeping people safe”.

I know what a burden #coronavirus shielding has been. The sacrifice has been vital for saving lives.



Thank you to everyone who has been shielding pic.twitter.com/k5OtDjMD9n — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 22, 2020

READ: Prince Says UK Owes Caribbean Community 'debt Of Gratitude'

READ: Indian-origin Landlord Handed Hefty Demolition Bill For Illegal Construction In UK

Shielding people allowed to ‘support bubble’

According to an international media outlet, people who have been shielding alone in England, including single parents of young children, will be allowed to create a support bubble with one other household of any size. From July 6, the government will also allow people in England to form a ‘support bubble’, however, only if they follow rules and maintain social distance.

From August 1, the guidelines will further be relaxed. The new guidelines will then reportedly allow vulnerable people to stop shielding, however, they will still be supported by NHS volunteers and local councils. From the end go July, the extremely vulnerable people would also be allowed to return to work.

They will no longer also be eligible for statutory sick pay unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms. Even with eased restrictions, the vulnerable people will still reportedly retain priority for online supermarket delivery slots. Help will also be available to access medication, shopping and medical appointments.

(Image: AP)

READ: UK: Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Giant Circle Of Shafts Near Stonehenge

READ: UK Knife Attack Terror Suspect Was On Spy Radar