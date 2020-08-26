UK Govt Mandates Face Masks In Communal Areas In Schools After Scotland Changed Its Policy

The British government has come up with a new policy where they recommend high school and secondary school students to wear face masks at least in communal areas such as hallways. This happened after the advice in Scotland was changed. The change of advice in Scotland after the World Health Organization said children under age 6 shouldn't wear masks, while those 12 to 18 should wear them like adults. Reports by AP suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is ready to follow the suit and advise a change in certain situations. He was quoted by AP, saying that, “On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts, you know, we’ll look at the changing medical evidence as we go on. If we need to change the advice, then of course we will”.

Students to wear masks in communal areas

According to reports by international media, next week onwards all the primary and secondary schools will open in England for the first time after lockdown. Schools minister Nick Gibb reportedly said that if compromises are needed to be made then schools will be chosen over pubs to reopen. Anne Longfield who is the children’s commissioner for England reportedly said that if any lockdown happens in future, schools should be the first to reopen and last choice to close.

Reports by international media suggest that from September 1, secondary schools in areas of England where there are local lockdowns will have to ask staff and children to wear masks when moving around the building and in communal areas. However, masks will not be necessary in classrooms. England's nearly 25,000 schools are due to reopen over the coming couple of weeks.

According to the reports by AP, within the United Kingdom, Scottish schools reopened first, followed by those in Northern Ireland. Schools in England and Wales are due to reopen in September. Two weeks after school reopened in Scotland, the government there said it was giving “obligatory guidance” to students aged 12 and above to wear face coverings when moving around schools. It also said individual exemptions could be granted for health reasons and that masks should be worn on school buses for children of all ages. Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister was quoted by AP, saying, “It is right we reflect that in our guidance”.

