UK: Hundreds Found Surfing On Cornish Beaches Despite Lockdown

A video of hundreds of surfers ignoring the social distancing protocol in the United Kingdom, as they take to the waves at a popular Cornish beach, has sparked outrage among British people. Despite the lockdown, the video published by a British media outlet shows dozens of people at the Fistral Beach with the surfing boards defying the stay-at-home advisory.

While surfing isn’t officially banned, and no direct legislation has been brought by the UK authorities to restrict the beach excursion, the assembly of a large number of people at public places has been prohibited in accordance with the local police guidelines, as per UK’s media reports.

"Hundreds seen surfing on Cornish beaches despite UK lockdown" -- #Coronavirus lockdown snitches at The Independent pic.twitter.com/D9rPc2pxOF — Memelord (@dailydigger19) April 9, 2020

As per local news reports, Cornwall Police official Ian Drummond-Smith has said that the recent guidelines from the London-based National Police Chiefs Council did not completely ban the surfing exercise, people, however, were seen taking undue advantages. He added saying that although the activity was allowed, there are reasonable distancing protocols in place.

Coronavirus Crisis In UK

Over 73,758 confirmed cases have been reported in the UK, and at least 8,958 fatalities have been registered so far. Earlier, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 infection and was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, media reports confirmed.

Johnson was, however, shifted out of the intensive care on April 9 after his condition improved. Stanley Johnson, the UK Prime Minister's father, reportedly said that he thinks that his son’s illness has got the whole country to realise that this is a ‘serious event’.

Before Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, the 71-year-old member of the Royal family and next in line to the British throne, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and was in quarantine for over a week.

