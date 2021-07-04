UK: Hundreds Of Medieval Bodies Excavated At Pembrokeshire Beach After Storms

Hundreds of skeletons, belonging to a Christian community dating back to the 6th century, were recently unearthed at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire, UK. According to BBC, archaeologists found the remains of around 200 bodies from Whitesands Beach, which was a medieval trading post with Ireland. The bodies are well preserved because they were buried in sand and now they will be stored at the National Museum of Wales.

As per reports, a six-week excavation is now well underway at Whitesands Bay after erosion and storms uncovered the skeletons. Dyfed Archaeological Trust is hoping to excavate as much of St Patrick's chapel cemetery as possible due to fears coastal erosion could wash it away. It is believed that the remains could provide a unique snapshot from that period.

Archaeologists have been interested in this area for several decades since the early 1920s. So far, teams have exposed nearly 100 graves following two excavations in 2015 and 2016. The Dyfed Archaeological Trust reportedly said there is “still a significant amount of evidence left to excavate,” including an “intriguing stone structure which pre-dates the burials”.

Preservation of bones 'really important'

Archaeologists from the University of Sheffield, who have been working to preserve the remains, informed that the burials included a mix of men, women and children. They added that the bodies were aligned with the head pointing west and without possessions, in keeping with early Christian burial traditions. While speaking to BBC, Jenna Smith at Dyfed Archaeological Trust, leading the excavation, said the preservation of the bones is “absolutely incredible” because they have been completely submerged in sand.

She also added that it is “really important” as it gives that snapshot in time that archaeologists don’t really get in Wales. “The bone doesn’t normally exist, and the main reason that we’re here is because we are here to stop the bones and the burials from eroding into the sea,” Smith said.

BBC reported that the dig is now due to finish on July 16, when the site will be backfilled. However, Dyfed Archaeological Trust is looking to excavate as much of the cemetery site as possible, due to concerns about further erosion. It is worth noting that previously they have excavated burials near the beach following reports from the public that bones were sticking out from sandbanks. Radiocarbon dating has shown the cemetery was in use from the 8th to 11th Centuries.

