UK Imposes COVID Curbs Amid Omicron Scare; Isolation, £1,000 Fines In Place Till Mar 2022

The new COVID restrictions will be in effect until March of next year in the UK, as per a reports by Mirror. Anyone who comes into touch with someone who is suspected of having the Omicron variant must self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated, according to new laws that went into effect on Tuesday. If they fail to do so, they will be fined £1,000, with fines escalating to £10,000 if they do it again.

The restrictions could be relaxed if the threat of Omicron reduces, however some fear that during the limitations, people will be able to avoid the vaccine, according to Mirror. Former Cabinet ministers Greg Clark, Jeremy Wright, and Esther McVey, as well as Mark Harper, the former chief whip, were among the 33 Conservatives who voted against the new isolation rules in Parliament.

Christmas preparations should not be cancelled

Sir Christopher Chope, a Conservative MP has slammed the isolation scheme. He claimed that the rules were part of a scaremongering misinformation campaign that is essentially geared to restrict or stop the social connection. According to the Telegraph, other MPs expressed fear that the measures would result in people cancelling their Christmas parties. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas preparations should not be cancelled.

Boris Johnson stated that he wants to adopt a balanced and proportionate approach to omicron, which has now reached a high of 22 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, according to Mirror. In England, there are 13 of them, with nine of them in London. Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the UK's Health Security Agency, had recommended people not to socialise if they didn't have to in the run-up to Christmas. PM Johnson also encouraged the public not to go to pubs, bars, clubs or theatres.

Christmas bookings and advance ticket sales have already been impacted

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association stated that since the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Christmas bookings and advance ticket sales have already been impacted, according to Mirror. He remarked that there are no limitations in place for the hospitality and night-time economy sectors and that they are repeating the events of March 2020.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock