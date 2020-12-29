UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Receives Backlash Over Stance On Johnson's Brexit Deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government’s opposition leader, Keir Starmer is facing backlash over Labour’s position on Brexit deal on the eve of the vote in the British parliament. Imminent UK MPs including John McDonnell and Clive Lewis have reportedly accused Starmer of “falling into the trap of rallying around this rotten deal” as the Labour leader had previously assured that Brexit deal would be passed in the parliament when it is put to vote on December 30.

As per reports, labour is likely to contain the significant rebellion of the frontbench lawmakers even as the growing number of MPs are urging Starmer to change the course. According to a report by the Guardian, even the backbenchers have raised concerns on private WhatsApp groups that labour’s endorsement for the Brexit deal that Johnson struck with the European Union just a week before the transition deadline, has been given without published legislation. Meanwhile, a verdict on the UK-EU Brexit deal by the Tory Brexiteers will be reportedly given on December 29 afternoon (local time).

Brexit deal to receive UK Labour support

Even though the deal would need to ratified by the European Parliament, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ensured that the deal would be passed in the UK Parliament. Starmer had campaigned against Brexit but called the post-Brexit agreement hailed by UK PM Boris Johnson a “thin agreement” that “does not provide adequate protection” such as jobs and financial services.

Even though according to UK Labour leader, the deal is not what the government had promised, he also noted that no time is left to renegotiate before the transition period with the European Union (EU) ends. Since the choice they have is “this deal or no deal”, Starmer would ensure it passed in the parliament next week. As per the BBC report, he had also said a no-deal exit from the 27-nation-bloc would have “terrible consequences for this country and the Labour Party cannot allow that to happen” and therefore will be backing the current agreement.

