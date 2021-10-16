UK: Lesbian Couple Express Oddity At How Strangers Mistake Duo For Mother & Daughter

Strangers mistake a lesbian couple for mother and daughter, despite the fact that they are only one year apart in age. According to The Sun, Whitney Bacon-Evans, 33, and her wife Megan, 34, are left embarrassed and insecure when strangers assume Megan is Whitney's mother. One of the more embarrassing situations that the couple has been in was when Whitney answered the door and the delivery man inquired if Whitney's mother was home. The couple from Windsor, in the United Kingdom, however, work as full-time influencers and have begun leveraging these "awkward misconceptions" as funny stuff.

The couple's combined TikTok account @whatwegandidnext has 1.8 million likes and 90,000 followers, while, on Instagram, they have 40.1k followers. According to LADbible, Whitney has expressed her embarrassment at being mistaken for her wife's daughter. She explained, "I’m a 33-year-old woman, I want to look like a woman." The 33-year-old Whitney says she feels awful for her wife Megan, who is usually annoyed by the comments, which occur up to five times every week.

Megan expressed her disappointment and embarrassment at being mistaken for her wife's mother. "It's occurred a few times in person, but we also receive comments on TikTok from people saying, 'Oh my God, I thought you were mother and daughter'," she explained, The Sun reported. Megan continued, "That's when I felt very depressed about it because we had all these people screaming out over it on TikTok."

In one of their most recent Instagram posts, the couple mocked people's misconceptions, writing, "Excuse me?… Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry.” Today has been a rather amusing day as we’ve been featured in the news for being mistaken for mother & daughter! We know we’re (unfortunately) not the only lesbian couple that this happens to, so please do share your awkward stories in the comments below." The post has received over 1,280 likes and a variety of responses.

Image: Instagram/@whatwegandidnext