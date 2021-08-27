UK Looking For Post-Brexit Data Partnerships With USA, Australia, South Korea

The United Kingdom (UK) government announced on Thursday, 26 August, that it is working to establish data agreements with the USA, Australia, South Korea, and other nations to make it easier for businesses to trade data with key markets and fast-growing economies after Brexit.

Post-Brexit data partnerships

The data adequacy partnerships will ensure that organizations are not required to establish costly compliance processes to transmit personal data worldwide. The partnerships will also include Singapore, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Colombia, India, Brazil, Kenya, and Indonesia.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said, "Now that we have left the EU I'm determined to seize the opportunity by developing a world-leading data policy that will deliver a Brexit dividend for individuals and businesses across the UK."

The UK government also announced that, following a global search, the New Zealand Privacy Commissioner has been picked as its preferred candidate for the UK's next Information Commissioner. After leaving the European Union on 31 December 2020, the United Kingdom began seeking its own free trade agreements and relationships with other countries, rather than relying on EU bloc agreements.

On 21 July, the British government presented a fresh "approach" and stated that it "cannot go on" with the terms reached with the European Union (EU) earlier. The British government had claimed that Britain would be justified in unilaterally suspending the legally binding Brexit agreement, but has decided against it for the time being. The development is expected to further exacerbate an already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.

Northern Ireland trade and UK-EU tensions

Since the United Kingdom effectively exited the 27-nation bloc's decades-long economic embrace at the end of 2020, tensions between the two sides have risen, particularly over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is now the only part of the UK with a land border with the EU following Brexit. Customs and border checks on some products transiting between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK are required under the post-Brexit deal struck between London and Brussels.

(With inputs from ANI)